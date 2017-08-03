

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months in July, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Thursday.



The purchasing managers' index for the services sector climbed to 59.0 in July from 57.2 in June. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



All sub-indices contributed positively to the headline index in July.



The sub-index for new orders rose to 59.3 in July from 57.8 in the prior month. The index measuring business volume increased from 58.3 to 60.1.



The component index for employment improved to 56.4 in July from 55.4 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX