

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced, on a currency-neutral basis, the company continues to expect fiscal year adjusted earnings per share to be between $9.70 and $9.80. As a result of favorable foreign currency movement, the company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance to be between $9.42 and $9.47. This is an increase from previous guidance of $9.35 to $9.45.



The company now expects fiscal 2017 revenues to decrease 3.0 to 3.5 percent, primarily due to the divestiture of the Respiratory Solutions business. This is an improvement from previously issued guidance of a 3.5 to 4.0 percent decrease in revenues and is due to a reduction in the estimated negative impact from foreign currency. The company continues to estimate that revenues for the fiscal 2017 will increase 4.5 to 5.0 percent on a comparable, currency-neutral basis that excludes Respiratory Solutions and other divestitures that closed in fiscal 2016.



Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $2.46, compared with $2.35 in the prior-year period. The company said this represents an increase of 4.7 percent, or 7.7 percent on a currency-neutral basis. BD reported quarterly revenues of $3.035 billion which represents a decrease of 5.1 percent from the prior-year period and is primarily due to the divestiture of the Respiratory Solutions business that was completed in October 2016. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, third quarter revenues grew 2.4 percent.



