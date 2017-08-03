

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $666 million, or $0.30 per share. This was higher than $570 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $6.61 billion. This was up from $5.62 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $666 Mln. vs. $570 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $6.61 Bln vs. $5.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.6%



