

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) said that it expects non-GAAP earnings per share for third-quarter to be at least $0.94, and revenue of $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion for the third-quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share and revenues of $3.76 million for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead for full year 2017, the company now projects non-GAAP earnings per share to be at least $3.67, and revenue of $14.70 billion to $14.84 billion. Previously, the company had expected non-GAAP EPS to be at least $3.64 and revenue of $14.56 billion to $14.84 billion for full year 2017. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2017 earnings of $3.67 per share on annual revenues of $14.76 billion.



GAAP net income for the second-quarter was $470 million, or $0.80 per share, compared to $252 million, or $0.41 per share, in the second quarter of 2016. The second quarter of 2016 GAAP EPS included the effect of incremental income tax expense related to the one-time $2.8 billion cash remittance from our subsidiary in India to non-Indian Cognizant entities.



Non-GAAP EPS was $0.93, compared to $0.87 in the second quarter of 2016.



Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 rose to $3.67 billion, up 8.9% from $3.37 billion in the second quarter of 2016.



Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.91 per share and revenues of $3.66 billion for the second-quarter.



The Company has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on Cognizant Class A Common Stock for shareholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2017. This dividend will be payable on August 31, 2017.



