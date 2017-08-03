

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $1.04 billion, or $1.02 per share. This was down from $1.23 billion, or $1.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $5.69 billion. This was up from $5.04 billion last year.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.04 Bln. vs. $1.23 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $1.25 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $5.69 Bln vs. $5.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.50 Full year revenue guidance: $22.8 - $23.2 Bln



