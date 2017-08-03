Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corporation Revises Second-Quarter 2017 Results in Connection with Litigation Settlements

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Revises Second-Quarter 2017 Results in Connection with Litigation Settlements

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) today revised its second-quarter 2017 results to reflect binding settlement agreements related to certain litigation matters. Under the terms of the agreements reached with the plaintiffs and co-defendants, who are contractors engaged by MPC, the company agreed to pay $86 million, subject to requisite court approvals, in exchange for releases of all claims. As a result, the company recorded a charge of $86 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017 as reported in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The charge resulting from these settlement agreements reflects an increase from the estimated charge of $40 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, reported by the company in its second-quarter 2017 earnings release on July 27.

The company chose to enter these agreements with the plaintiffs and co-defendants in order to settle the matters expeditiously. Further, the company plans to vigorously pursue recovery of losses, as well as defense costs, through indemnification from a significant contractor who is not a party to the settlement agreements.

###

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,600 independently owned retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800 miles of crude and light product pipelines. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. Through MPLX, MPC has ownership interests in gathering and processing facilities with approximately 5.6 billion cubic feet per day of gathering capacity, 7.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and 570,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa Wilson (419) 421-2071

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423

Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Katie Merx (419) 672-5159

References to Earnings

References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. You can identify our forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "position," "pursue," "prospective," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "strategy," "target," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and our company. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including uncertainties of litigation, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we have included in our Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Copies of MPC's Form 10-K are available on the SEC website, MPC's website at http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office.





MPC settlement release (http://hugin.info/147922/R/2125188/811053.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation via Globenewswire

