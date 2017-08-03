

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to 1.5973 against the euro and 82.03 against the yen, from an early more than a 2-month low of 1.6027 and more than a 2-week low of 81.76, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 0.7413 and 1.0700 from an early 2-week low of 0.7391 and nearly a 2-week low of 1.0747, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.56 against the euro, 84.00 against the yen, 0.75 against the greenback and 1.05 against the aussie.



