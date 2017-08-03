

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $125 million, or $0.29 per share. This was higher than $73 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $2.14 billion. This was up from $1.57 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $125 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 71.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 70.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q2): $2.14 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 36.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX