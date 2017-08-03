LEBANON, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 --



WHO:

Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology

WHAT:

Will present a complimentary webinar titled "Essentials of Employer Branding for Talent Acquisition Teams."

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CDT / 1:00 p.m. MDT / 12:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

Registration can be accessed at: http://info.appcast.io/essentials-of-employer-branding-for-talent-acquisition-teams.

DETAILS:

Recent research demonstrates that some 80 percent of recruiting leaders believe employer brand has a significant impact on hiring efforts. As a result, today's leading teams are deploying employer brand strategies to win the war for talent and attract quality candidates. During this Appcast webinar, human capital thought-leader Allan Schweyer will examine his latest findings, including late-breaking trends that support employer branding in talent acquisition. Exploring 10 key essentials, Schweyer will share ways to use branded job advertisements to attract candidates, how to develop an employer value proposition for recruitment and the role of a talent acquisition team in building a cutting-edge employer branding strategy.

Upon completion, webinar attendees will be eligible to receive SHRM and HRCI credit. For additional information and registration, visit http://info.appcast.io/essentials-of-employer-branding-for-talent-acquisition-teams.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.