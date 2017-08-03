SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Shaker Recruitment Marketing is a Gold sponsor of the 2017 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.

The annual awards and benchmarking programs offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

"We work with a diverse roster of clients, and each is committed to providing a positive and memorable candidate experience," said Joe Shaker, Jr., president of Shaker. "We're proud to be part of a program that honors the process and allows for continued learning to prioritize improvement and development."

Registration for the 2017 CandE Awards programs is now open. Employers of all sizes are welcome to register for any and all regional programs that correspond with their hiring efforts. After submitting a one-time annual registration fee and completing the registration process, participating organizations will go through two rounds of data collection and evaluation of their candidate experience practices. Top-rated organizations will be recognized publicly as CandE Award winners.

"With support from Shaker Recruitment Marketing, the CandE Awards continue to promote the value of candidate experience as part of the talent acquisition process," shared Kevin Grossman, president of Global Programs for Talent Board. "Together, we have the ability to reach more employers and ensure that their job candidates benefit from Talent Board's research."

To learn more about the Candidate Experience Awards programs, visit http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

About Shaker

Shaker is a full-service recruitment marketing agency specializing in highly customized solutions for attracting and retaining the right talent, including authentic employer branding, exceptional creative, and innovative digital experiences. Celebrating 65 years in the industry, Shaker offers unbiased recommendations informed by a familial business model of trust, passion, and an unwavering commitment to clients' success. Visit Shaker.com to learn more.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards programs and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.