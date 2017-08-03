SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Eco Building Products, Inc., (OTC PINK: ECOB) announced today that its subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, Inc., has appointed Jinxue Jiang, Ph.D. as the Company's Director of Chemistry and Technology. Dr. Jiang will officially assume his new role effective August 14, 2017 and will be responsible for leading the Company's scientific efforts including research and new product development.

Jiang holds a Ph.D. in Material Science from Washington State University, and a M.S. and B.S. in Sustainable Biomaterials from Beijing Forestry University. The author of 15 peer reviewed papers and two patents, he is considered a subject matter expert in the areas of wood physics and chemistry as well as polymer science. He has extensive experience in wood protection, high performance composites, adhesives and coatings as well as intumescent fire retardants.

"Dr. Jiang is a talented materials scientist and I am so pleased to see him begin his career with Wood Protection Technologies. During his time at Washington State University, he advanced the knowledge of green chemistry approaches. Combined with his previous work in wood protection, I see this future as a perfect beginning. We wish the best of luck to Dr. Jiang and Wood Protection Technologies," said Dr. Michael Wolcott, Regents Professor and Associate Vice President for Research, Office of Clean Tech at Washington State University.

Tom Comery, President and CEO of WPT said, "We are thrilled to have Jinxue join us in this important new position. Filling this role is a critical milestone in our mission to become a leader in the wood protection marketplace and we are extremely proud to have someone of his caliber and expertise lead our efforts to stay at the forefront of technological and scientific developments."

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. ECOB takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.

