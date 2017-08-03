

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased in June after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade climbed a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 6.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 8.7 percent spike in May. Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of non-food products grew 10.9 percent annually in June and those of food, beverages and tobacco wet up by 2.6 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.4 percent in June, reversing a 1.1 percent increase in May. It was the first decline in six months.



