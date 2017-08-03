BlueteamGlobal: Cybersecurity Firm Launches With $125 Million Round, Deep Senior Team

New company to target cyber defense for both larger enterprises and SMB customers

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BlueteamGlobal, a cybersecurity services firm, today announced the launch of operations, the merger into BlueteamGlobal of three cybersecurity technology businesses (BitVoyant, K2G, and K2 Cyber Defense), and new funding for growth of more than $125 million in financing from institutional and individual investors.

Co-founded by CEO Jim Rosenthal, former Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Stanley, and Executive Chairman Tom Glocer, former Chief Executive Officer at Thomson Reuters, BlueteamGlobal will provide Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence for large companies and Managed Cyber Security Services for smaller businesses.

BlueteamGlobal, which has offices in New York, the Washington, D.C. area, London, Madrid, and Tel Aviv, has assembled a deep team of senior leaders from both the private sector and national security agencies:

Advanced cyber threat intelligence will be led by Daniel Ennis , former Director of the NSA's Threat Operations Center, and Ron Feler , formerly Deputy Commander of the Israel Defense Forces' Unit 8200.

will be led by , former Director of the NSA's Threat Operations Center, and , formerly Deputy Commander of the Israel Defense Forces' Unit 8200. Deep and dark web intelligence will be led by Gad Goldstein , who served as a division head in the Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet, in the rank equivalent to Major General.

will be led by , who served as a division head in the Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet, in the rank equivalent to Major General. Managed security and professional services will be led by Austin Berglas , former head of the FBI's New York Cyber Branch, and Milan Patel , former CTO for the Cyber Division at the FBI.

will be led by , former head of the FBI's New York Cyber Branch, and , former CTO for the Cyber Division at the FBI. Chairman of the business in Europe will be Lord Mandelson, a former European Trade Commissioner and British First Secretary of State, who now serves as Chairman of Global Counsel, a global consultancy, and who will work with an operational team of former European cyber intelligence professionals. Robert Hannigan , former director of GCHQ, the UK intelligence service, will head the company's European Advisory Board.

"In my role at Morgan Stanley, I spent considerable time focused on cybersecurity issues, working with Tom - as the security lead on Morgan Stanley's board - to build out an elite team to protect the firm against advanced attack techniques - in the same way that the national security agencies take on that role for the U.S. government," Jim Rosenthal said. "BlueteamGlobal will provide the same kind of expertise and intelligence to companies around the world."

Tom Glocer added that the corporate need for sophisticated cyber intelligence is high and increasing. "Over the course of my career in IT, cyber threats have evolved from technology-adept amateurs to sophisticated nation states and criminals," he said. "BlueteamGlobal will deliver threat intelligence and defense capabilities to address the current generation of advanced persistent threats."

BlueteamGlobal will initially target the North American and European markets, but soon expand to other regions.

BlueteamGlobal's board of directors will include Rosenthal, Glocer, Goldstein, as well as Jules Kroll, Chairman and Co-Founder of K2 Intelligence and Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Team8, and former Commander of the IDF's Unit 8200, together with several investors. BlueteamGlobal is also forming an Advisory Board, to be chaired by Admiral Mike Mullen, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The company will have a strategic business alliance with K2 Intelligence, a global investigative, compliance and cybersecurity defense services firm, and a Blueteam founding shareholder. Blueteamhas also formed a strategic business alliance with Team8, a cybersecuritythink tank and company creation platform with offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

"At K2 Intelligence, we recognize our clients' need for a full range of cybersecurity, investigative and compliance solutions," K2 Intelligence's Jules Kroll said. "We are delighted to now scale these capabilities by teaming our cyber operations with BlueteamGlobal."

Jared Novick, the CEO of BitVoyant added, "We have taken our cyber threat intelligence capabilities to a new level by combining with the talent and funding of BlueteamGlobal."

About the Founders

Jim Rosenthal served as COO at Morgan Stanley from 2011 to 2016. Rosenthal came to Morgan Stanley in 2008 from Tishman Speyer, where he served as CFO; he had previous roles at Lehman Brothers and McKinsey. Rosenthal received the 2017 Critical Infrastructure Protection Award from the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC), and is the Co-Chair of Sheltered Harbor, a financial services industry cybersecurity organization. Rosenthal has a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. from Yale University.

Tom Glocer was CEO of Thomson Reuters and its predecessor firm, Reuters, from 2001 through 2011. He chairs the Operations and Technology committee of the Morgan Stanley Board of Directors and will become the Board's lead director in September. Glocer also serves on the Boards of Merck & Co., Publicis Groupe and K2 Intelligence; he is a trustee of the Cleveland Clinic and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Glocer has a J.D. from Yale Law School and a B.A. from Columbia University.

About BitVoyant

BitVoyant delivers advanced cyber threat intelligence and alerts to companies, covering their businesses and their business ecosystems. BitVoyant is headquartered in Rosslyn, Virginia.

About K2 Intelligence and K2 Cyber Defense

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance and cyber defense services firm, founded in 2009 by Jeremy Kroll and Jules Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Headquartered in New York, K2 Intelligence provides advice to governments, companies, boards, and high-net-worth individuals around the world on managing risk and addressing problems and complex situations. K2 Cyber Defense is a business line that delivers managed security and professional services, incident response, and investigations to its corporate clients.

About K2G

K2G delivers an ongoing analyzed and curated stream of Dark Web Cyber Threat Intelligence to its corporate clients. K2G is a separate subsidiary of K2 Intelligence and is headquartered in Tel Aviv.

About BlueteamGlobal

BlueteamGlobal, with offices in New York, the Washington D.C. area, London, Madrid, and Tel Aviv, provides Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence for large companies and Managed Cyber Security Services for smaller businesses. Founded by former Morgan Stanley COO Jim Rosenthal and former Thomson Reuters CEO Tom Glocer, the company has closed on more than $125 million in financing from institutional and individual investors. BlueteamGlobal can be found online at www.blueteamglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Sofia Mata-Leclerc

Brunswick Group

blueteam@brunswickgroup.com