Additive Manufacturing for the Drone/UAV Industry: Overall Market Expected to Top $2.3 Billion in Value by 2027

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Additive Manufacturing for the Drone/UAV Industry: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In this report, the firm projects that the yearly value of AM manufactured parts in the drone industry to reach $1.9 billion, driving over $400 million in yearly sales of AM equipment, software, materials and services.

This report quantifies the projected value of additive manufactured parts and identifies the most commercially important technologies, materials and applications in 3D printing of drone parts for prototyping, production and replacement. The analysis includes ten-year forecasts of the materials, hardware, software and AM services, both in terms of demand and revenues. Granular geographic and part type information completes this first ever accurate study of the potential for AM in the rapidly evolving drone industry, including defense, commercial and consumer applications.

The Drone AM report also provides information on which companies and institutions in the space infrastructure industry are using additive manufacturing today, with relevant case studies. Key firms in the drone AM segment include: DJI, 3DR, Parrot, Hubsan, EHANG, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, Boeing, Stratasys, 3D Systems, CRP Group, Oxford Performance Materials (OPM), HP, EOS and Ricoh.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the material used for drone AM protoyping and production, which takes into consideration both high performance polymers and metals as well as composites, ceramics and technologies for direct 3D printing of electronics.

Companies Mentioned



3D Systems

3DR

Boeing

CRP Group

DJI

EHANG

EOS

General Atomics

HP

Hubsan

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Oxford Performance Materials (OPM)

Parrot

Ricoh

Stratasys



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Key Benefits of AM for Drone Manufacturing



Chapter Two: Emerging Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in Drone Manufacturing



Chapter Three: Integrating AM into Drone Part Development and Production



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bwxwqf/additive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716