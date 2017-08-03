Bitcoin Hard Fork 2017 Is a RealityInvestors hope that Ethereum prices will escape the summer doldrums, but what about the Bitcoin hard fork in 2017? Won't that spark a crisis of faith in cryptocurrencies, leading to more pain for Ethereum?I doubt it.Don't get me wrong, the potential fork of the Bitcoin blockchain is real. I don't want to diminish those concerns because the split has already happened. .In other words, we're about to have two versions of Bitcoin: Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.You'll see them listed as BTC and BCC, respectively.I personally believe that Bitcoin Cash will fail. Not that its value will.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...