Health Care Facility Design and Flow Program Improves Bottom Line

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Virginia Mason Institute is excited to offer Health Care Facility Design and Flow for health care organizations and teams seeking to improve flow and realize the full value of an anticipated or existing facility.

From the moment an organization determines a need for a new space, through when their facility is fully functional and they are delivering services in it, Health Care Facility Design and Flow can help to refine objectives, align visions, and optimize flow in the design or use of a health care facility, at any point of the journey.

Teams are empowered to define their facility needs with greater accuracy before beginning a costly design and building process, and to optimize the flows of patients and health care providers in the space by engaging the front-line staff and executives in visioning, scoping and 3-D modeling exercises.

Optimizing the flow and design of health care facilities reduces waste, generates meaningful cost savings, and ensures that the resulting space supports and enhances the experience of the patients and staff who utilize it.

Health Care Facility Design and Flow captures a full understanding of what the current state and processes are first, in order to better inform a future-state vision for new processes and work flows in a new facility. Clarity around spatial needs, interdepartmental coordination and flexibility for feature growth or change is captured. When the team moves into their finished space, it is truly serving their needs and they can realize the full value of the space.

"Very often a team will have a preconceived idea of what they need from a new facility, only to change their minds after they've moved-in to their brand new space," shares Virginia Mason Institute sensei, Chris Backous, "When they have an opportunity to improve their work processes and design a better coordinated approach to delivering health care, the team is already set-up for success the moment they move-in."

This new offering builds upon the extensive, proven success of 3Ps and RPIWs that Virginia Mason Institute has delivered in health care organizations worldwide. This expanded and customizable program will allow organizations to benefit from process improvement and lean facility design concepts at any stage of creating their facility.

About Virginia Mason Institute

At Virginia Mason Institute we believe that zero-defect health care is possible. We are committed, we are confident, and we can transform health care. By creating and sustaining cultures of continuous improvement; through the delivery of training that inspires, prepares and guides; and in helping organizations solve their urgent and persisting problems, we can transform health care. It is possible. Together we will relentlessly pursue the improvement of patient safety, patient experience and the quality, cost, and delivery of health care.

Elizabeth Kimball

Public and Media Relations

Virginia Mason Institute

marketing@virginiamasoninstitute.org

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541274/Virginia_Mason_Institute_Facility_Design_Offer.jpg

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/321383/Virginia_Mason_Institute_Logo.jpg