

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) raised its 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to a range of $8.20 to $8.35 from a range of $8.05 to $8.23. The company raised its 2017 GAAP revenue growth guidance range from 10.0% to 11.5% to a range of 11.5% to 13.0%. On a constant currency basis, the company reaffirmed its estimate that revenues for full year 2017 will increase 12.5% to 14.0%.



Second quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 7.9% to $2.04, compared to $1.89 in the prior year period. Net revenues were $528.6 million, an increase of 11.6% compared to the prior year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, second quarter net revenues increased 12.9% over the year ago period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX