CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Bank Announces 2017 Fifth Third Scholarship Recipients Source: Fifth Third Bank

AUSTIN, Texas -- Marathon Kids Run All 50 States Source: Nike

PITTSBURGH CHICAGO -- Lunchables Reaches $1 Million Milestone With Boys Girls Clubs of America Source: The Kraft Heinz Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Brown-Forman Launches Corporate Responsibility Report and Video Series Source: Brown-Forman Corporation

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Celebrates Completion of Investments in 93 Greater Greensboro-Area Stores; Hires 1,000 New Associates; Donates New Mobile Food Pantry to Expand Triad Area Food Bank Programs Source: Food Lion

NEW YORK -- PVH Corp. Releases 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: PVH Corp.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- CORRECTING and REPLACING Activision Blizzard Announces Launch of New Call of Duty®: Black Ops III Double Duty Calling Card to Support Veteran Hiring Source: Activision Blizzard

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Wells Fargo Donates $500,000 for Raleigh-Durham Revitalization Efforts Source: Wells Fargo Company

DES MOINES, Iowa -- UnitedHealthcare and Optum Support People Affected by Floods in Iowa Source: UnitedHealth Group

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- UnitedHealthcare and Optum Support People Affected by Floods in Wisconsin Source: UnitedHealth Group

MADISON, Wis. -- Promega 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Conscious Growth and Commitment to Community and Employee Well-Being Source: Promega Corporation

BERWYN, Pa. -- Trinseo Releases Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Trinseo

PARIS -- AHF: Business as Usual at the IAS Conference, While 1 million Still Die of AIDS Every Year Source: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

NEW ORLEANS -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana Source: UnitedHealthcare

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH Releases 2016 Corporate Citizenship Report Source: DISH Network Corp.

DALLAS -- Kosmos Energy Publishes Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Kosmos Energy

