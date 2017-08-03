

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $201 million, or $1.52 per share. This was higher than $165 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.65 billion. This was up from $1.60 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $201 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.52 to $5.72



