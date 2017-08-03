

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England announces its interest rate decision along with minutes and quarterly Inflation Report. The bank is widely expected to keep its rate at a record low 0.25 percent and asset purchase plan at GBP 435 billion.



The pound traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the decision. While the pound rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3244 against the greenback, 146.53 against the yen, 1.2845 against the franc and 0.8937 against the euro as of 6:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX