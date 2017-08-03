T4U Alternative: Insurers in Europe Choose DataTracks Solvency II Reporting Solution

PARIS, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Insurers across Europe are choosing DataTracks' Solvency II reporting solution as the smart alternative to T4U software that is decommissioned by EIOPA in July 2017.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20121204/580321 )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541986/Solvency_II_Reporting.jpg )

As a long-time user of DataTracks' Solvency II reporting solution, Minerva Insurance states, "We have used DataTracks' Solvency II software for successful submission of the last three quarterly and the last annual QRTs. The application is very user-friendly and helpful in identifying any validation errors, giving sufficient and accurate information for the identification and correction of these errors. We are very satisfied with the customer support, which is efficient and available any day and time. We are impressed with the response time to our queries. In conclusion, we are very satisfied with the application and we would definitely recommend it."

"We make it easier for insurers to switch from T4U to our Pillar 3 reporting solution by providing the ability to input data using the same set of business templates as used for T4U," states Pramodh Vittal, Vice President for Product Design at DataTracks. He added, "Theprocess of generating the report is further simplified by unique user-friendly features like collaborating between different teams to collate and review data, comparing different versions and drilling down on validation errors to quickly identify and eliminate them, thereby generating error free XBRL report. We provide national specific templates wherever needed."

Additionally, the ability to offer a comprehensive Solvency II solution covering Pillar 1 and Pillar 2, with Solvency II consultants throughout Europe, makes DataTracks a compelling choice for Solvency II compliance.

DataTracks makes the buying decision easier for insurers by offering the software for a 30-day trial period, with complete support to comprehensively test the features before implementing the solution. The solution can be deployed on cloud infrastructure or within the customers' premises.

For more information or to schedule a software d emo, call +44(20) 3608-1300 or e-mail to enquiry@datatracks.eu.

Website: https://www.datatracks.eu

About DataTracks

At DataTracks we assist our clients in preparing error-free regulatory reports, on time and with minimal effort. We prepare more than 12,000 XBRL statements annually for filing with regulators such as SEC in the United States, HMRC in the United Kingdom, Revenue in Ireland, ACRA in Singapore, MCA in India, and EU regulators such as ESMA, EBA and EIOPA. Honed by over a decade of experience in preparing more than 100,000 compliance reports in XBRL, XML, iXBRL and EDGAR formats, our solutions and services are designed to ensure quality, reliability, security and ease of use.

Media contact:

T R Santhanakrishnan

media@datatracks.com

+44(20)3608-1300

