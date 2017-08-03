

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX), a manufacturer of consumer and professional products, Thursday said it expects fiscal year 2018 earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $5.52 to $5.72, an increase of 3 percent to 7 percent.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $5.69 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Clorox anticipates sales growth in the range of 2 percent to 4 percent, driven by continued strong innovation. The company projects to deliver about 3 points of incremental sales, and about 1 point of price increases, partially offset by about 1 point of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.



Gross margin is expected to be up slightly, reflecting the anticipated benefits of cost savings and price increases, partially offset by higher manufacturing and logistics costs and unfavorable commodity costs.



In the year 2017, the company recorded earnings of $5.35 per share, gross margin of 44.7 percent and sales of $5.97 billion.



