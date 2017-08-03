

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) announced that Sheri McCoy will step down as CEO and as a director on March 31, 2018. Avon's Board has retained Heidrick & Struggles, a leading executive search firm with particular expertise in the consumer goods industry, to assist in identifying Ms. McCoy's successor.



For the second-quarter, Avon Products reported a adjusted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.03. Revenue decreased 3% to $1.4 billion; and were down 4% in constant dollars.



'Second-quarter performance fell below our expectations as we cycled a strong quarter last year. As previously guided, we expect the second half to yield a stronger performance based on our exciting product innovation plans and other initiatives to increase Representative activity,' said Sheri McCoy, CEO.



Looking forward, Avon Products stated that based on second-quarter performance, the company now expects to be at the low end of the guidance ranges provided.



