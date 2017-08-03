Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 2 August 2017:

- 37,792,132 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 7,518,540 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 32,958,411 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 4,054,000 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 7,014,804 Balanced Risk Shares of 1p each plus 4,298,000 Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury; and

- 5,211,386 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 7,101,785 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 2 August 2017 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 37,792,132 184.88p 69,870,093 Global Equity Income Shares 32,958,411 201.41p 66,381,535 Balanced Risk Shares 7,014,804 134.56p 9,439,120 Managed Liquidity Shares 5,211,386 103.15p 5,375,544 Total 151,066,292

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

3 August 2017