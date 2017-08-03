

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $144.37 million, or $0.94 per share. This was higher than $114.26 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $962.24 million. This was up from $842.64 million last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $144.37 Mln. vs. $114.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.7% -Revenue (Q2): $962.24 Mln vs. $842.64 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 to $4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.40 - $3.475 Bln



