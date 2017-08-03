

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production grew at the weakest pace in five months in June, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 7.8 percent year-over-year in June, slower than previous month's 10.4 percent spike. The measure has been rising since September last year.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the slowest since January, when it had risen 5.1 percent.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying production surged 13.5 percent annually in June and manufacturing production grew by 10.1 percent.



At the same time, output of electricity and gas supply registered a decline of 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.4 percent from May, when it rose by 2.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX