

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) announced, for 2017, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $3.85 to $4.00, reflecting growth of 21% to 25% over 2016. The company now expects adjusted net revenue to range from $3.40 billion to $3.475 billion, or growth of 20% to 22% over 2016.



Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share grew 24% to $0.94, compared to $0.76 in the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted net revenue grew 18.4% to $847.9 million, compared to $716.3 million in the second quarter of 2016.



Separately, Global Payments announced an agreement to acquire the communities and sports divisions of ACTIVE Network from Vista Equity Partners in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion, including a tax asset. Net of the tax asset, the effective purchase price is approximately $1.0 billion. Vista will receive $600 million of Global Payments stock and $600 million in cash as consideration. Global Payments expects the transaction to have an immaterial impact on 2017 adjusted earnings per share results.



Global Payments' Board approved a dividend of $0.01 per share payable September 29, 2017 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX