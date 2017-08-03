Two memorandums of understanding have been signed between Enertronica Group and Spanish EPCs for the shipment of 200 MW of inverters and SCADA and power plant controllers.

Italian inverter specialist Enertronica has this week signed a lucrative couple of supply deals with Spanish EPCs for the delivery of 200 MW worth of PV components.

The contracts - currently in the form of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) - are for the supply of solar inverters as well as all digital control systems such as SCADA and power plant controllers, ...

