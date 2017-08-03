

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market might be reacting to the reduction in U.K. economic growth forecast and commodity pricing cues. The traders are looking ahead to the Jobless claims, the ISM non-manufacturing report and other major economic announcements on Thursday. Initial trading on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mixed. Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are broadly higher.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were unchanged, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 5.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up $52.32 points or 0.24 percent up after breaking the 22,000 milestone. While S&P 500 Index finished 1.22 points or 0.05 percent higher, while the Nasdaq Composite closed little changed with a negative bias.



On the economic front, Challenger Job-Cut Report for July will be issued at 7.30 am ET. The prior month layoffs were 31,105.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 244K, unchanged from the previous week.



The Gallup Good Jobs Rate for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The level in the previous month was 46.3.



U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July will be revealed t 9.45 am ET. Teh consensus is for 54.2, unchanged from June.



The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for growth consensus of 2.7 percent, while it declined 0.8 percent a month ago.



ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for July is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 56.9, compared to 57.4 in June.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report, that provides weekly information on natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country, will be published at 10.30 am ET. The weekly change in the prior week was 17 bcf.



The Fed's balance sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The previous level was $4.465 trillion.



The Fed's Money Supply for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $6.0 billion.



In the corporate sector, Health insurer Aetna (AET) reported a surge in second quarter net income to $1.2 billion or $3.60 per share. Adjusted earnings were $1.12 billion, or $3.42 per share. Total revenues, meanwhile, declined 3 percent to $15.52 billion. The company lifted earnings forecast for fiscal 2017, based on strong second quarter results. The company now expects earnings on a reported basis of $5.46 to $5.56 per share and adjusted basis of $9.45 to $9.55 per share. Previously, the company expected net income per share in the range of $4.48 to $4.68, and adjusted earnings per share of $8.80 to $9.00.



Merck KgaA reported and increase in second quarter profit after tax to 423 million euros from 314 million euros last year. Earnings per share grew 34.7 percent to 0.97 euro from 0.72 euro a year ago. Net sales increased 2.3 percent to 3.89 billion euros from 3.81 billion euros last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Co. said, on a currency-neutral basis, it continues to expect fiscal year adjusted earnings per share to be between $9.70 and $9.80. As a result of favorable foreign currency movement, the company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance to be between $9.42 and $9.47. This is an increase from previous guidance of $9.35 to $9.45. The company now expects fiscal 2017 revenues to decrease 3.0 to 3.5 percent, primarily due to the divestiture of the Respiratory Solutions business.



Asian stocks finished in the red on Thursday. Bank of England's interest rate decision later in the day and the all-important U.S. jobs report,



Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors locked in recent gains, awaiting fresh direction from the due on Friday. Chinese shares lost ground and the benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 12.13 points or 0.37 percent to 3,272.93 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 76.37 points or 0.28 percent at 27,531.01.



Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average dropped 50.78 points or 0.25 percent to 20,029.26 while the broader Topix index ended marginally lower at 1,633.82.



Australian shares retreated. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 9.10 points or 0.16 percent to 5,735.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 7.70 points or 0.13 percent lower at 5,786.80.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 13.24 points or 0.26 percent, while DAX of Germay is slipping 28.67 points or 0.23 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 7.95 points or 0.11 percent. Swiss Market Index is climbing 16.62 points or 0.18 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently up 0.11 percent.



