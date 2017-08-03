

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech central bank raised interest rates for the first time in nine years on Thursday, amid robust growth and the outlook for stronger inflation in coming months.



The Bank Board decided to increase the two-week repo rate by 20 basis points to 0.25 percent, the Czech National Bank said in a statement. The decision was in line with economists' expectations.



The latest hike was the first increase in domestic interest rates since February 2008, the bank said. The move was also the first change in interest rates since November 2012, when the repo rate was cut to technical zero, the CNB added.



The bank raised the Lombard rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent, while it left the discount rate unchanged at 0.05 percent.



The CNB had abandoned a three-and-a-half-year long ceiling on the appreciation of the koruna in April.



The CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok is set to hold a press conference at 2.15 pm local time.



In June, headline inflation eased to 2.3 percent, while core inflation held steady at 2.5 percent.



'Wages and credit are expanding at their fastest pace since 2008 and the MPC has become increasingly concerned about the double-digit rise in residential property price growth,' Capital Economics economist Liam Carson said.



'Looking ahead, with wage growth set to remain strong and core inflation likely to rise further above target over the coming quarters, we see the policy rate being hiked to 1.00 percent by the end of next year,' the economist added.



