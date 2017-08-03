

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales growth accelerated for the fourth straight month in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade, climbed 8.1 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 7.8 percent gain in May. Sales have been rising since August last year.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores rose 4.5 percent annually in June and those of automotive fuel alone grew by 9.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.7 percent in June.



