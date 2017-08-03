

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.09 million, or $0.07 per share. This was up from $0.45 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $19.94 million. This was down from $20.37 million last year.



Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.09 Mln. vs. $0.45 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 142.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 133.3% -Revenue (Q2): $19.94 Mln vs. $20.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.1%



