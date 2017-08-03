

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released earnings for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $356 million, or $0.52 per share. This was down from $380 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $1.73 billion. This was down from $1.79 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $356 Mln. vs. $380 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.25



