One News Page Unveils Cryptocurrencies News Section

Leading global news portal One News Page today announces the launch of a new section dedicated to news surrounding the rise of cryptocurrencies - digital money such as bitcoin and ethereum - in light of increased public interest.

The market capitalisation for cryptocurrencies has recently passed the $100 billion mark - a momentous occasion which indicates that digital currencies are becoming more and more relevant in the world of economics. The spring and early summer has seen a considerable spike in the value of cryptocurrencies in circulation, largely thanks to the continuing rise of interest in bitcoin and the rising value of ethereum.

"The market cap for cryptocurrencies has seen a surprising spike in a very short space of time," advises One News Page CEO, Dr Marc Pinter-Krainer. "This speaks volumes to us - there is increasing public interest in these digital currencies, and it is therefore time to start collating the media coverage of how these decentralised currencies develop, story by story."

"The news flow surrounding cryptocurrencies already makes an interesting read," added Pinter-Krainer, "such as the recent revelation that ethereum mining farms are leasing entire Boeing 747 jets to accelerate the shipment of graphics cards to their data centre locations."

Readers can access the new cryptocurrencies news section on One News Page at http://www.onenewspage.com/s/cryptocurrencies.

One News Page is free to browse and allows its readers to take advantage of its comprehensive repository of over 100 million different news resources from scores of reputable and authoritative sources and journalists. Offering written digests, original content and video news for readers to access and consume at their leisure, One News Page is continuing to tap into the news aggregation market by making it easier and quicker to access with each update.

One News Page was founded in 2008 and services markets in the English, German and Spanish languages across Europe, America, Asia and Australasia. In 2016 it served over 20 million users accessing its news portal websites.

For further information, please visit http://www.onenewspage.com/

About One News Page Ltd

One News Page Ltd is a British media firm which runs a family of news portal websites across the globe. The sites feature original news coverage and syndicated news content including news videos from major trusted news sources.

The One News Page portal is arguably the fastest-access news portal in the world. It provides users with a powerful search engine of more than 100 million news resources, allowing them to discover and locate relevant news coverage easily. Users are referred to the source website directly by clicking on a corresponding link.

Optional free member registration provides access to news archives and live news alerts by email.

Access to all One News Page sites is free of charge.

http://www.onenewspage.com/

