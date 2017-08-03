Dirty Water Records Presents: The Darts (US) - "Me.Ow" New Album Release

LONDON, LOS ANGELES and PHOENIX, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Barely a year has flown by since Phoenix/LA garage-psych goddesses The Darts (US) wrapped up the final mixes of their phenomenal, self-titled debut EP, which was released on 10" vinyl at the beginning of October 2016 off the back of a super-hot build-up buzz of local and national radio play, coupled with intense social media flattery and chatter before the band had even played their first gig.

Ever since that first fateful showing in Tucson, Nicole Laurenne (The Love Me Nots, Motobunny, Zero Zero), Rikki Styxx (The Two Tens, The Dollyrots, Thee Outta Sites), Christina Nunez (The Love Me Nots, Casual Encounters, The Madcaps) and Michelle Balderrama (Brainspoon) have blasted off like a guided missile, reaching speeds and heights over a global timeline that most new bands could never manage in the first year.

In summary, The Darts have self released two 10" vinyl EPs, signed to an international record label, performed multiple tours of the US and Europe and have just completed their first full length album - which is now available pre-order and scheduled for official release at the end of September 2017. The album entitled "Me.Ow" will then be showcased via more than a dozen gigs across two tours that month followed by another two weeks of shows in November.

The pre-order package will include a 12" pink vinyl LP, a poster of the band, one of the band's now-infamous, one-of-a-kind polaroid photos, and some surprise new swag made just for this new record release.

The band's debut full-length album, released by Dirty Water Records (London) on both vinyl and CD, was recorded and mixed by Bob Hoag (Flying Blanket Recording), with drum recording duties carried out by Paul Roessler (Kitten Robot Studio).

The album contains "The Cat's Meow" (co-written with co-author of "My Heart Is A Graveyard" and Underground Garage DJ John Carlucci), "Gonna Make You Love", "Not My Baby", "Get Messy", "Strange Days", "Slay Me", and five more original songs, plus a bonus track recorded live on the fly in the Third Man Records booth in Nashville during the band's 2017 tour.

The Dirty Water Club started in October 1996 in the Tufnell Park neighbourhood of north London, at a venue called The Boston. The club's name is derived from The Standells' 1966 hit 'Dirty Water' which glorifies the US city of Boston, Massachusetts.

Past performers have included The White Stripes (voted by Q Magazine as one of the top 10 gigs of all time, Mojo one of the top 30 and Kerrang one of the top 100!), The Gories, Country Teasers, Black Lips, NOBUNNY, Kid Congo Powers, The Fleshtones, Billy Childish, Radio Birdman, The Dirtbombs, Thee Michelle Gun Elephant, The 5.6.7.8's, The Horrors and The Brian Jonestown Massacre to name just a few. The club has also seen some original '60s performers, such as The Monks, - and the Mysterians, Kim Fowley, Sky Saxon, GONN, Michael Davis of the MC5 and more grace its stage.

Their in-house record label, Dirty Water Records, is one of the leading garage/beat/(real) R&B labels in the world.

