

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter as higher costs more than offset an increase in revenues. Adjusted earnings per share beat analysts' estimates, while revenues missed their expectations.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company reiterated its revenue outlook and raised the low end of its guidance range for adjusted EBITDA.



The company's second-quarter net loss was $0.50 million or breakeven per share, compared to net income of $12.48 million or $0.10 per share in the year-ago period.



The latest quarter' results include $21.8 million of after-tax restructuring, acquisition, severance, asset impairment, facility consolidation and other related costs.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.18 per share, compared to $0.30 per share last year.



Total revenue for the quarter rose 3.4 percent to $774.5 million from $748.8 million in the previous year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter on revenue of $790.67 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, Gannett reiterated its 2017 full year revenue outlook in a range of $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion. The Street expects revenues of $3.18 billion for the year.



The company now forecasts adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year in the range of $360 million to $365 million, compared to its prior guidance range of $355 million to $365 million.



