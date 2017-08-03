

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England kept its record low interest rate unchanged in a split vote, as expected, and maintained the size of monetary stimulus.



The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, voted 6-2 to hold the interest rate at a historic low of 0.25 percent.



Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders considered it appropriate to increase bank rate by a quarter point.



'If the economy were to follow a path broadly consistent with the August central projection, then monetary policy could need to be tightened by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period than the path implied by the yield curve underlying the August projections,' the bank said.



All members agreed that any increases in Bank Rate would be expected to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.



All eight members voted to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



In the Inflation Report, the bank said growth is slightly weaker than projected in May in the near term but similar further out.



The bank downgraded its growth projections for 2017 to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent and that for 2018 to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent. The outlook for 2019 was maintained at 1.8 percent.



Inflation is expected to remain around 2.75 percent until early next year.



