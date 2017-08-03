

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) Thursday reported a surge in second quarter earnings attributable to shareholders to C$919 million from C$301 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were C$0.56, up from C$0.33 last year. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$662 million or C$0.41 per share.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn C$0.39 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Wall Street expected revenue of C$8.52 billion.



