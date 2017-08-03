

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $448 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $441 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.49 billion. This was down from $1.50 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $448 Mln. vs. $441 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.7%



