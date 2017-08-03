

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SCANA Corp. (SCG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $121 million, or $0.85 per share. This was higher than $105 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $1.00 billion. This was up from $905 million last year.



SCANA Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $121 Mln. vs. $105 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $1.00 Bln vs. $905 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX