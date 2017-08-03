

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's services activity grew robustly in July, albeit at a slower pace compared to the previous month, amid sharp gains in new business and output, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The headline seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index fell to 57.6 in July from 58.3 in June. A score above 50 suggests growth in the sector. Output has now expanded for 45 successive months.



Strong output and new orders gains prompted firms to increase their staffing levels and employment grew solidly. The financial intermediation sector was a strong performer in the latest survey period.



'The rate of expansion in output has been at a similarly elevated level since February, with little sign of an imminent slowdown at present,' IHS Markit Associate Director Andrew Harker said.



Citing the latest GDP data that showed quarterly growth of 0.9 percent, Harker said,'The Spanish economy, therefore, remains one of the better performers in the eurozone, something that looks set to continue based on these PMI readings.'



