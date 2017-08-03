HICKSVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the ready-to-drink ("RTD") segment in the beverage industry, today announced that its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea® has been approved for distribution in Sobeys Inc. ("Sobeys") main commercial center in Ontario, providing access to over 100 Foodland and Urban Fresh locations across the Ontario market.

Sobeys is one of only two national grocery retailers in Canada. It serves the food shopping needs of Canadians with approximately 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Price Chopper, Thrifty Foods, Urban Fresh and Lawtons Drugs, as well as more than 380 retail fuel locations.

The Company is committed to expanding its distribution across new geographies and announced in September 2016 its first distribution agreement in Canada with Unique Foods. According to Euromonitor, the ready-to-drink tea market in Canada is forecast to expand by 9% annually over the next five years to reach C$941 million in sales by 2020 (Source: Euromonitor International, "RTD Tea in Canada", February 2017).

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are proud to be continuing our expansion into Canada, a fantastic market where we believe Long Island Iced Tea® has great potential. This partnership with Sobeys is a great opportunity to bring Long Island Iced Tea® to new consumers who can enjoy our premium iced tea at an affordable price."

Long Island Iced Tea® is a RTD tea is available through Sobeys in 18oz and gallon bottle sizes.

About Sobeys Inc.

Proudly Canadian, with headquarters in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Sobeys Inc. has been serving the food shopping needs of Canadians since 1907. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A), it owns or franchises approximately 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Price Chopper, Thrifty Foods, Urban Fresh and Lawton's Drug Stores as well as more than 380 retail fuel locations. The company's purpose is to help Canadians Eat Better, Feel Better and Do Better. More information on Sobeys Inc. can be found at www.sobeyscorporate.com.

About Empire Company Limited

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing and related real estate. With approximately $24.4 billion in annualized sales and $8.8 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 125,000 people. For more information about Empire, visit www.empireco.ca.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™' are marketed as premium beverages made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

