

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO, BCE) Thursday said its second quarter net earnings attributable to the company decline 2.1 percent to $762 million from $778 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were down 5.6 percent to $0.84 from 0.89 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $792 million or $0.88 per share.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased 6.7 percent to $5.699 billion from $5.34 billion in the prior year. Wall Street expected the company to record revenue of $4.49 billion.



Looking ahead, BCE affirmed its financial guidance for full year 2017. The company continues to expect adjusted earnings in a range of $3.30 to $3.40 per share, while revenue growth is expected to be up in a range of 4 to 6 percent. Analysts expects $2.67 per share on revenue of $18.09 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX