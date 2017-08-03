Spinnaker Support Named as one of the 10 Most Valuable SAP Solution Providers 2017

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Spinnaker Support, the fastest growing provider of third-party maintenance and managed services for Oracle and SAP applications, today announced they have been named one of the 10 Most Valuable SAP Solution Providers 2017 by Insights Success Magazine. This distinction follows a host of recent honors won by Spinnaker Support, including the prestigious Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year.

Insights Success Magazine focuses its coverage on emerging and quickly growing companies and their leadership, creating a popular platform where top leaders access critical information needed to advance their businesses.

Spinnaker Support, serving over 300 instances of SAP solutions in 103 countries, has addressed thousands of support tickets with engineers operating from seven global support centers. Average response time to critical tickets occurs within eight minutes and always comes from a support engineer with nearly 20 years of SAP experience that is highly familiar with the customer's unique environment.

Ajith Kumar of Autodesk has this to say: "We have a partnership with Spinnaker Support. The support engineers are responsive, efficient and engaged directly on resolving our issues. They don't respond with stall tactics or try to push unneeded patches to 'try' and resolve issues, like SAP support."

"We are honored to be recognized as a top SAP solution provider," stated Shawn du Plessis, Vice President of Global SAP Support Services at Spinnaker Support. "We have the size, agility, scale, and global reach to maintain and advance any SAP implementation and increasingly more organizations are embracing our unique value proposition."

Spinnaker Support was recognized as a top 10 most valuable SAP solution provider due to:

Industry leading SAP customer satisfaction rate (99.1%) and customer referenceability (100%) per the most recent customer survey

A tradition of market firsts that give customers a unique selection of high-value services and technologies, the lowest price points by aligning service fees with product use, and the most flexible, customer-friendly commercial terms

High caliber SAP software engineers who respond quickly to resolve critical issues faster than other service providers - per processes that are ISO 9001:2015 certified

Always delivering service the right way, respecting the intellectual property rights of others and not taking shortcuts that compromise the legal standing of the customer

For more information: http://www.spinnakersupport.com/sap-support-services/

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the world's fastest growing provider of third-party SAP and Oracle support, managed services, and consulting. We help our customers keep their applications up and running at peak performance, while remaining interoperable, adaptable, and secure - and saving them an average of 62% on annual support fees. Spinnaker Support's blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/ or call 877-476-0576 in the U.S./Canada. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.

