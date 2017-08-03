MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX VENTURE: OM)(FRANKFURT: 0B5) is pleased to announce the nomination of John Burzynski and Amy Satov to the Board of Directors.

John Burzynski is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Osisko Mining Inc., and is one of the original founders of the Osisko group of companies. Registered in the Province of Quebec, he is a professional geologist, businessman and philanthropist, with a mineral exploration and mining development career spanning 30 years. He is distinguished for his in-depth experience in developing and implementing strategy, financing and marketing initiatives for emerging mining companies. As Vice President Corporate Development of Osisko Mining Corporation (2003 - 2014), his role was instrumental in the financing, marketing and development of Canadian Malartic, Canada's largest gold mine. After the Osisko team's successful defense of a hostile take-over attempt of the company, which nonetheless led to its $4.1 billion sale in 2014, he then helped co-create Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., acting as Senior Vice President, New Business Development and Director, until he relinquished his management position in August 2016 after founding the new Osisko Mining Inc. Osisko Mining Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is evaluating their 100%-owned Windfall Lake Gold Project as a potential high-grade underground gold mining operation in Quebec. Mr. Burzynski continues to serve as a Director of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., and also serves as a Director of Barkerville Gold Mines and Strongbow Exploration. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in geology from Mount Allison University, and a Master of Science in exploration and mineral economics (Minex) from Queen's University. He is the winner of a number of industry awards along with Sean Roosen and Robert Wares, including the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2007 and the Northern Miners "Mining Men of the Year" for 2009.

Ms. Satov, B.A., LL.B., M.B.A. has had an equally successful career. She is currently Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Litron Distributors Ltd., a national lighting distributor. Founded in Montreal, Litron has experienced exponential growth since inception, expanding across Canada since 2014, with locations now in Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Saskatoon, Calgary and Edmonton, Quebec City and Vancouver. Prior to Litron, Ms. Satov was the Executive Vice President of Legal, Compliance and Distribution and Corporate Secretary of DundeeWealth, a wealth management company with $80 billion dollars of assets under management that was acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia in 2011. In this role, she was in charge of all legal and compliance matters, was actively involved in DundeeWealth's expansion into Europe and the U.S. and sat on various subsidiary boards. Ms. Satov advised on all M&A activities as well as securities, regulatory and all other corporate commercial matters. In 2010, Ms. Satov was recognized by Strathmore's "Who's Who" for excellence and achievement in her profession. She is also a member of McGill University Chancellor's Advisory Group. Currently, Ms. Satov is a Director and Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of Osisko Mining Inc.

The nominees along with current Board members will be proposed for election at the annual meeting of the Company to be held on August 28, 2017.

Jeff Hussey, President & CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased to have John and Amy join our Board. Their strong business acumen in the mining industry and their expertise in successful growth strategies will provide us with valuable counsel as we maintain our focus on advancing our multi-deposit strategy in the Bathurst Mining Camp and grow the Company through strategic acquisitions and exploration."

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian base metal exploration and development company creating value in the zinc space in Canada. In 2017, the Company acquired over 40,000 hectares in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), a major historical zinc-lead-silver producing district. The objective is to develop a multi-deposit asset base in the BMC that would feed a central concentrator. In Quebec, the Company acquired 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc properties that will be selectively advanced through exploration. In parallel, Osisko Metals will be monitoring several zinc-oriented peers for other opportunities. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (TSX/NYSE: OR) and Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) are significant shareholders of the Company.

