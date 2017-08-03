

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN), a provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, Thursday reported that its second-quarter net loss was $68 million, or a loss of 37 cents per share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.



Operating income declined to $107 million from $155 million last year. Adjusted OIBDAR was $500 million, a decrease of 7 percent for the same period a year ago.



Total revenues and sales were $1.49 billion, an increase of 10 percent from $1.36 billion last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.40 per share on revenues of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total service revenues grew 10 percent to $1.47 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 10 percent respectively year-over-year.



Looking ahead, the company said it has updated its previously provided financial guidance to include the acquisition of Broadview Networks on July 28.



The company now expects service revenue similar to 2016 trends and adjusted OIBDAR between $2.02 billion and $2.04 billion. The company expects capital expenditures between $790 million and $840 million.



