The First of Its Kind Platform Offers Exclusive Rewards and Access to Players While Providing Developers with the Latest Tools and Technology for Interacting with and Involving their Gaming Communities

BrightLocker today unveiled the only platform for game discovery, community interaction and funding that bridges the connection between game developers and players in ways not seen before in the industry. Supporting all types of game developers, from early concept to post launch, as well as all platforms including PC, console, mobile and VR, BrightLocker launches with a line-up of both new and established games designed for every type of player.

"Gaming and streaming are a staple of today's online activities. Our feature-rich platform pieces together these and other technologies to join players and developers like never before," said Ruben Cortez, CEO, BrightLocker.

From an experienced team who delivered legendary games such as World of Warcraft®, FIFA, STAR WARS™: The Old Republic and also helped build the Sony PlayStation® Network, BrightLocker is a one-stop portal that provides game developers with the latest tools and technologies for communicating with and involving their player communities while giving gamers special access, exclusive rewards and a new way to connect with their favorite games and developers.

"Fostering the relationships and interaction between players and developers is at the very heart of what BrightLocker stands for," said John Burns, COO, BrightLocker. "Our mission is to change the way players interact with developers and we're excited to bring BrightLocker to the gaming industry.

A roster of games is currently available on the BrightLocker platform, with many more planned over the next few weeks and throughout the year. A sample of games currently available on BrightLocker include:

Descent: Underground (Descendent Studios): From the Austin-based independent studio, the officially licensed prequel to the successful Descent series of games, Descent: Underground, combines first-person shooter action with six-degrees-of-freedom vehicular movement. In the game, players command combat spacecraft in high-stakes battles for control of warren-like asteroid mines. For more information and to experience an exclusivemultiplayer demo of Descent: Underground, visit https://www.brightlocker.com/games/descent-underground.

Fractured Space (Edge Case Games): Fractured Space is a 5v5 team-based space combat game from UK-based Edge Case Games that is fought in gigantic capital ships with the intensity of a shooter and the big picture thinking of a strategy game. Originally launched on Steam Early Access in November 2014 to critical and commercial success, Fractured Space is currently available for PC on BrightLocker. For more information, visit: https://www.brightlocker.com/games/fractured-space

Life is Feudal: MMO (Bitbox Studio): From Moscow-based Bitbox Studio, Life is Feudal: MMO is a hardcore sandbox RPG set in a realistic medieval fictional world. Currently in the closed beta stage, Life is Feudal invites players to dive into a living, breathing and ever-evolving world where they can carve out an area of land for a modest home before they ready themselves for large kingdom-to-kingdom trading and economics, huge siege battles against foes and more. For more information, visit: https://www.brightlocker.com/games/life-is-feudal-mmo.

Legends of the Brawl (Dark Tonic Studios): Combining the best parts of over-the-top action platformers and co-op mission games, Legends of the Brawl serves up a new take on multiplayer mayhem from award-winning AAA developers and coding vets. The 4-player co-op 3D action brawler game features quick play missions accompanied by in-game shenanigans. For more information visit: https://www.brightlocker.com/games/legends-of-the-brawl.

RED (Bolder Games): This horror, survival-style game from the Boulder-based indie studio is currently in development. RED will test your strength of mind, taking you into a world of your own nightmares. For more information, visit https://www.brightlocker.com/games/red.

Solar Gun (Mechanical Boss): Solar Gun is a single-player, first person puzzle and platform game in which players must use skill and cleverness as the keys to survive the Darkness. For more information about Solar Gun, visit: https://www.brightlocker.com/games/solar-gun.

GUARDS! (Mirum Studio): Announced publicly today for the first time, GUARDS! is a multiplayer, couch-gaming, isometric action game set in a medieval and fantastic universe where players team up as guards to defend multiple cities from all sorts of criminals and monsters. Chaos is everywhere, and guards have to split up and spread out to protect and serve the innocent. For more information, visit: https://www.brightlocker.com/games/guards.

MINDNIGHT (No Moon Studios): MINDNIGHT is a multiplayer game of manipulation, subterfuge and social deduction for 5 to 10 players. For more information, visit https://www.brightlocker.com/games/mindnight.

BrightLocker successfully launched the first phase of its open beta testing a year ago, during which millions of votes were cast by players in support of their favorite game ideas. Today's launch marks the next phase of the company's plan to build the world's most engaging and interactive gaming platform.

For more information about BrightLocker and its games, please visit: www.BrightLocker.com.

About BrightLocker

Based in Austin, Texas, BrightLocker was founded by a team of gaming industry veterans with deep knowledge and expertise of platform technology and online live services. In July 2017 the company launched the second phase of its unique gaming platform a first of its kind destination for game discovery, community interaction and funding that fosters an unprecedented connection between game developers and players. The BrightLocker platform features both new and established games designed to appeal to every type of player. To learn more about BrightLocker, visit www.BrightLocker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005349/en/

Contacts:

BrightLocker PR

Michele Cagle, 310-704-2548