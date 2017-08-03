Multi-mode Receiver Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - Driven by Increasing Aircraft Deliveries Across the Globe

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Multi-mode Receiver Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The multi-mode receiver market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 961.5 Million in 2017 to USD 1,213.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing aircraft deliveries across the globe, as well as the avionics retrofit activities in the general aviation market, are expected to fuel the growth of the multi-mode receiver market.

The multi-mode receiver market has been segmented on the basis of platform, fit, application, sub-system, and region. Based on platform, the multi-mode receiver market has been segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed wing segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for commercial and military fixed wing aircraft. The commercial fixed wing aircraft market is anticipated to increase due to the growing air passenger traffic.

Based on fit, the multi-mode receiver market has been segmented into line-fit and retrofit. The retrofit market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expected high growth rate can be attributed to aircraft modernization programs that mandate the installation of multi-mode receivers in aircraft.

Based on application, the multi-mode receiver market has been segmented into navigation & positioning and landing. The navigation & positioning segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the landing segment owing to regulations that mandate the use of multi-mode receivers for navigation & positioning application in aircraft.



The multi-mode receiver market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for multi-mode receivers in 2017. North America is home to major aircraft manufacturers, such as the Boeing Company (US) and Bombardier Inc. (Canada). The multi-mode receiver market in the European and Asia Pacific regions is also expected to witness a high growth due to the rising demand for wide body and large aircraft.

Companies Mentioned



BAE Systems PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Indra Sistemas, SA

Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

Leonardo SPA

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Saab AB

Systems Interface Ltd.

Thales Group

Val Avionics Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Multi-Mode Receiver Market, By Platform



8 Multi-Mode Receiver Market, By Fit



9 Multi-Mode Receiver Market, By Sub-System



10 Multi-Mode Receiver Market, By Application



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hvdpm4/multimode

