Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) reported a turnaround to profit in the second quarter on double-digit growth in revenues.



The company's second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders was $28.4 million, compared to net loss of $52.6 million in the year-ago period.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 18 percent to $1.87 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



