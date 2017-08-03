CORK, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- A recent study published in Calcified Tissue International shows that Aquamin is more successful in impeding the deterioration of bone, like that brought on by osteoporosis, than calcium carbonate. In the study, titled "A Natural, Calcium-Rich Marine Multi-mineral Complex Preserves Bone Structure, Composition and Strength in an Ovariectomised Rat Model of Osteoporosis," the calcium-rich marine multi-mineral complex's efficacy in preventing the onset of bone loss was compared to the effects of calcium carbonate in ovariectomised rats suffering from osteoporosis.

At the completion of the 20-week study, the trabecular architecture in participating specimens was measured to assess bone structure, composition and mechanical properties. The results of the study showed less deterioration of the trabecular bone on specimens ingesting Aquamin compared to those ingesting calcium carbonate. In addition, the trabecular architecture of the rats ingesting Aquamin also proved to be significantly preserved when compared to that of rats ingesting calcium carbonate.

"This new research highlighting the beneficial effects Aquamin has on bone health is very compelling and indicative of ways to address bone deterioration," said David O'Leary, Commercial Manager of Marigot Ltd., the creators of Aquamin. "Studies such as these continue to support Aquamin's proven efficacy as a mineral ingredient for dietary supplements not only to help maintain bone health, but digestive and joint health, as well."

Aquamin is a unique marine multi-mineral complex providing bioactive calcium, magnesium and 72 other trace marine minerals, for the fortification of food, beverage and supplement products. Unlike other mineral sources, Aquamin is derived solely from seaweed harvested off the coast of Iceland under an exclusive license. The seaweed, which absorbs trace minerals from the surrounding seawater, coupled with Aquamin's unique structure, results in a mineral rich product that is neutral tasting, free of a chalky texture and easily absorbed by the human body. The award-winning ingredient is exclusively distributed in North America by Stauber Performance Ingredients, Inc.

Aquamin is a unique marine multi-mineral complex derived from the Lithothamnion seaweed species. Sustainably harvested under licence off the Northwest coast of Iceland, this truly natural mineral offering has been extensively evaluated in clinical trials and demonstrated proven efficacy in multiple health areas. Today, this material is supported by over 30 scientific peer reviewed publications covering bone, joint and digestive health areas. Marigot's approach has always been one of innovation based on science and it has pioneered the development of this mineral across nutraceutical supplement and food ingredient markets internationally.

